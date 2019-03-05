Birmingham Teacher Misses Is Out On Million Pound Prize

5 March 2019, 13:39 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 13:41

Clarkson / Who Wants to be a Millionaire

An English teacher missed out on winning the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? jackpot after being unable to answer the £1 million question.

John Robinson, from Birmingham, raced through the questions on Monday night's episode of the ITV show, before arriving at the final hurdle with no lifelines left.

For the £1 million question, Robinson had to say which former UK prime minister had never served as foreign secretary.

He was unable to choose from the options of Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas-Home.

Deciding he was not willing to risk so much money, he opted to take the £500,000.

The correct answer would have been Churchill.

It was the first time host Jeremy Clarkson has seen a contestant get to the final round since he took over from Chris Tarrant in 2018.

The nail-biting moment was also the first time viewers had seen the show's jackpot question being asked since 2006.

Afterwards, Clarkson said: "What a player, what a fabulous player" and called the game play "extraordinary".

Viewers said watching Robinson climb up the ladder had been stressful.

There have been five £1 million winners since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? started on UK television in 1998.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? continues on ITV all week.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Georgia Steel was caught hooking up with Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Georgia Steel Breaks Celebs Go Dating Rules… By Kissing Fellow Celeb Malique Thompson-Dwyer

TV & Film

Travis Scott deleted Instagram to 'prove his loyalty' to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Deleted Instagram To Prove His Loyalty To His Baby Mama

News

Chelsee Healey isn't going down well with Celebs Go Dating viewers.

Fans Urge Chelsee Healey To Quit Celebs Go Dating After She’s ‘Rude’ To Most Of Her Dates

TV & Film

Madison Beer plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'

Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'

News

Louis Tomlinson fans unlock 'Two Of Us' video clip

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Clip From Scavenger Hunt

Louis Tomlinson