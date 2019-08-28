Former Birmingham ballet teacher charged with child sex offences

28 August 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 12:33

Birmingham Magistrates Court
Birmingham Magistrates Court. Picture: Getty

A former dance teacher from Tamworth has been charged with committing a string of sex offences against 10 girls and a boy between 1967 and 1991.

Neil Walter Harris, 74, was remanded in custody following a five-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with 36 counts of indecent assault.

Harris, of Manta Road, Dosthill, Tamworth, Staffordshire, spoke only to confirm his personal details and to say he had "no comment on this occasion" when asked to indicate his pleas.

All the offences are alleged to have been carried out in Birmingham by Harris, who worked as a ballet teacher.

After not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, Harris was ordered to appear for a further hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on September 25.

Adjourning the case, District Judge David Robinson told the pensioner: "Mr Harris, you are charged with 36 offences of indecent assault and you have given no indication of plea.

"I am sending your case to Birmingham Crown Court for a plea hearing. In the meantime you will be remanded in custody."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Travis Scott's documentary features Stormi and Kylie.

Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Netflix Documentary: Is Kylie Jenner featured & When Is It Released? Here’s Everything We Know
Mist was shot during an 'armed robbery' in Portugal.

Mist Shooting: 'So High’ Rapper Wounded In ‘Armed Robbery’ At Portugal Villa

News

Halsey clapped back at trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes

Halsey Defends Herself Against Claims She Was Ignoring Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance
Chris Hughes defends Jesy Nelson from cruel Instagram trolls

Chris Hughes Slams Trolls Who Brand Girlfriend Jesy Nelson 'The Ugly One From Little Mix'

Little Mix

Jack Fincham touches Chloe Ferry's bum in Ibiza

Chloe Ferry & Love Island's Jack Fincham Spark Relationship Rumours Flirting In Ibiza

News