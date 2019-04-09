Birmingham No Outsiders Teacher Receives Death Threat

9 April 2019, 09:24 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 09:28

Parkfield Community School

A teacher at Birmingham primary school, which is at the centre of a sex education row, says he's received a death threat.

Andrew Moffat, assistant head at Parkfield Community School, which has come under fire for stopping lessons about LGBT issues.

But he says, the No Outsiders Programme teaches about equality and it doesn't focus on any one subject.

It comes as parents have held protests about the project, which has led to the project's teaching being stopped.

The school has predominantly Muslim pupils and parents are arguing No Outsiders goes against their faith.

At the moment there's no date as to if and when the programme will restart, Mr Moffatt says it will come down to communication with parents.

