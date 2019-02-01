Birmingham Mum Says Young People Carry Knives For Protection

A Birmingham mum, whose son was stabbed to death, has told Capital, new government laws around knife crime will not work.

Alison Cope now works with young people, often going into schools, to teach teenagers the dangers of carrying a knife.

#LISTEN #Birmingham mum @ali_Cope has told #CapitalReports young people say to her they carry knives for protection. Her son, Joshua Ribera, was stabbed to death in 2013. She now speaks to teens about the deadly reality of #knifecrime pic.twitter.com/M9j7T1TdIJ — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) February 1, 2019

Her son, Joshua Ribera, died in 2013 at the age of 18 as he was outside a nightclub in Selly Oak. He'd been attending a fundraising event for

his friend who'd been murdered in Bartley Green a year before.

On Thursday (31 January), the government announced police are being given new powers to tackle knife crime

Prevention orders will ban people from using social media to stop trouble between gangs.

People as young as 12 could have night-time curfews imposed and be restricted to certain neighbourhoods.