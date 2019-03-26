Birmingham Mosque Attacks Not Terror Related

26 March 2019, 11:45 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 11:46

Witton Islamic Centre Aston Birmingham

West Midlands Police say they're not treating the five mosque attacks across Birmingham in March as terror related.

Detectives also say that they are satisfied that the attacks are not linked to right-wing extremism either.

A 34 year old man from Perry Barr is being detained under the Mental Health Act and police say they're not seeking anyone else in relation to what happened.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward said: "We continue to work in partnership with mosques and local communities around the West Midlands.

"There will be a visible police presence at key locations to offer reassurance to our communities and we continue to offer any assistance in providing security advice."

