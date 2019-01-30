Birmingham Men Arrested In County Lines Crackdown

Three Birmingham men have been arrested by police taking part in a week long operation - targeting what's known as‘County Lines’ dealing.

The UK wide operation's seen 140 weapons including guns, swords and machetes seized - along £200-thousand pounds cash - and a large amount of drugs.

The week-long focus saw officers make significant arrests, including three Birmingham men detained in Wales suspected of running a crack cocaine and heroin supply chain from the West Midlands.

Amees Mohammed, aged 21 from Oscott, was charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, while two men - aged 25 from Erdington and 19 from Newtown - were released under investigation while enquiries continue into their involvement.

Nationally, the County Lines intensification week (21-27 Jan) resulted in the recovery of more than 140 weapons – including 12 firearms, swords and machetes – and the seizure of more than £200,000 in cash and a large amount of drugs.

Around 600 children and 400 adults were also spoken to and signposted to safeguarding support.

The latest intelligence assessment on County Lines issued by the National Crime Agency suggests there are 2,000 active individual drug lines in the UK – of which around 180 are exporting out of the West Midlands.