Birmingham Man Jailed Over Violent Abuse Of Girlfriend

An abusive boyfriend from Birmingham, who repeatedly attacked his teenage girlfriend, has been jailed.

23 year old James Anderson, of Forde Way Gardens, Hawkesley, subjected his victim who was then 16 in 2016 to a campaign of terror.

He befriended her after the death of her dad and then went on to verbally and physically abuse her.

Anderson wrongly accused her of cheating and would regularly beat her, including biting, choking her and burning her with a lighter.

After a house party in June 2017, he carried out an attack where he strangled her and then marched her several miles by knifepoint to his flat before attacking her.

Despite threats of further abuse, the victim bravely told her family who made sure she reported it to police.

The 23 year old had been serving a suspended sentence for assaulting a previous partner at the time and he was recalled to prison, after being charged.

He was sentenced to six years behind bars and put on a 10 year restraining order at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday 20 March.

PC Tom Parrott, from the force's public protection unit, said: "Anderson is a dangerous man who exploited the vulnerability of a teenage girl after her father’s death.

"He thought he could continue to bully her, even after being charged, so he could get away with his deplorable actions but he was wrong.

"I applaud the girl's courage in coming forward and her strength through what was a long and difficult case."