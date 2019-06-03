Birmingham Man Jailed For Attacking Vulnerable Care Home Resident

3 June 2019, 15:24 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 15:25

Birmingham Crown Court

A 24 year old man, who assaulted a woman, sufffering with dementia, at her care home in the West Midlands, has been jailed for 12 years.

60 year old Denise Crowton died six months after the attack at The Ridings Nursing Home in Castle Vale in June 2017.

David Debney, of Church Road in Yardley, entered the Home in the early hours of Saturday 24 June when he assaulted Denise Crowton, who required 24 hour care in her room.

Debney then went on to threaten and attempt to assault three staff members, who eventually managed to get him out of the care home. It was after this confrontation that staff made the shocking discovery of Denise's injuries in her room.

He was sentenced on Friday 31st May at Birmingham Crown Coury.

 

