Birmingham man in court charged with murder

9 November 2018, 12:41 | Updated: 9 November 2018, 12:45

Birmingham Crown Court

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother.

Janbaz Tarin is accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem in the early hours of August 27.

Both women died of stab wounds outside mother-of-six Ms Saleem's house in Northdown Road, Solihull, West Midlands.

Wearing a grey jumper, Tarin spoke only to confirm his name in a short hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

The defendant, who was married to Ms Oudeh under Islamic law, followed proceedings through a live video link on Friday.

Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, was remanded into custody until a plea hearing on December 10.

