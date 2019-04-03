Birmingham Man Charged Over London Fatal Stabbing

3 April 2019, 09:55 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 10:25

Police siren

A Birmingham man's been charged with the murder of the cousin of TV weatherman, Alex Beresford.

 

29 year old Lovel Bailey, of Bromwich Walk, was arrested at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday over the fatal stabbing of Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

Mr Armstrong was stabbed in Gowan Avenue, Fulham, in the early hours of Saturday March 16.

Mr Beresford, 38, a weatherman for ITV's Good Morning Britain, said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of his cousin.

He said: "Nathaniel was a bright young man with his whole life ahead of him and this tragedy is yet one more example of a needless life lost to knife crime."

The killing happened 11 days after Mr Beresford intervened in a Good Morning Britain debate about knife crime to say prison was "not a deterrent" for offenders.

Speaking on the programme after Mr Armstrong's death, he added: "No-one would have expected it, especially after I spoke out. You couldn't make it up.

"It's come as a big surprise that it's happened to Nathaniel ... he is 29, not in a gang, he went to a good school, university."

Friends described the keen basketball player as a "big, friendly giant" and "super friendly".

