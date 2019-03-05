Birmingham Hospital Consultant Reveals Knife Injuries She Sees

A Birmingham accident and emergency consultant says the injuries she sees are the tip of the iceburg.



A Birmingham emergency consultant has told Capital they're seeing a wide range of traumatic knife injuries to young people.

#LISTEN Katie Wright, an emergency doctor at Heartlands Hospital in #Birmingham tells #CapitalReports what type of knife injuries they deal and how government cuts are affecting young people. pic.twitter.com/ibw9UeumTk — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) March 5, 2019

Katie Wright made the comments following three teenagers who have been stabbed to death in Birmingham since January, and in the space of a fortnight.

She's blaming government cuts for the rise in violent crime on our city's streets saying our health, education and police services have been 'systematically bled dry'.

This is something which has been echoed by Birmingham Yardley MP, Jess Phillips

#WATCH Yardley MP @jessphillips has asked the Home Secretary @sajidjavid why there aren't police in schools in #Birmingham to tackle knife crime #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/ABFMiPROJZ — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) March 5, 2019

Home Secretary and Bromsgorve MP, Sajid Javid is meeting with top police chiefs on Wednesday to discuss the rise in knife crime.