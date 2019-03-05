Birmingham Hospital Consultant Reveals Knife Injuries She Sees

5 March 2019, 09:19 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 09:21

man holding a knife

A Birmingham accident and emergency consultant says the injuries she sees are the tip of the iceburg.


A Birmingham emergency consultant has told Capital they're seeing a wide range of traumatic knife injuries to young people. 

 

Katie Wright made the comments following three teenagers who have been stabbed to death in Birmingham since January, and in the space of a fortnight.

She's blaming government cuts for the rise in violent crime on our city's streets saying our health, education and police services have been 'systematically bled dry'.

This is something which has been echoed by Birmingham Yardley MP, Jess Phillips 

 

Home Secretary and Bromsgorve MP, Sajid Javid is meeting with top police chiefs on Wednesday to discuss the rise in knife crime.

