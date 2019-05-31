Birmingham Drug Dealer Jailed

Two drug dealers found with 18 kilos of class A drugs with a street value of £2m and £50,000 cash have been jailed for a total of 13 years and four months.

Abol Boshor, 35 from Southall, London, and Rajinder Kumar, 31 from Handsworth, Birmingham, were arrested last year following an operation by the joint National Crime Agency and Met Police Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).

Kumar was jailed for eight years and Boshor five years and four months.

On the evening of 14 November last year the pair was seen meeting on Thomas Street in West Bromwich - Boshor arrived by van and Kumar by car - by officers.

The pair was seen talking by the open van door for about 10 minutes before Boshor left in the van, but was stopped by police a few minutes later on the M6 motorway.

He jumped out of the van and tried to flee but upon realising his only escape route was a 50 metre drop down to the railway line, he gave up and was arrested.

A search of his van uncovered 12 kilos of heroin with a street value of £1.2m. A further search of his home address in Southall uncovered £44,000 in cash.

Rajinder Kumar was arrested before he left Thomas Street.

On searching the car officers found a further six kilos of cocaine with a street value of £900,000.

Both were arrested and subsequently charged for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They both pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing