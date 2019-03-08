Birmingham Bin Strikes Suspended

8 March 2019, 08:37

Bins strike collection

Bin strikes in Birmingham have been suspended after a new deal was proposed by the city council and a union.

Unite said it is the first time an agreement that meets the union's expectations has been offered.

The industrial action by Unite concerns a row about alleged cash handouts to staff at the GMB union, who did not take part in strikes during 2017.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "The heads of settlement is a real breakthrough in negotiations.

"For the first time there is a deal on the table which meets Unite's members expectations, it is now imperative that Birmingham council's cabinet signs up to the deal.

"I am sure that Birmingham residents will be keeping their fingers crossed that the cabinet does the right thing and this long-running dispute is finally brought to a close."

Last month, The National Pest Technicians Association, a pest control body, warned the strikes pose a threat of rat infestation and said they are a "real threat" to public health.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

The 2019 Global Awards are fast approaching

Global Awards Performers 2019: Little Mix, Mark Ronson And Others Graced The Stage

Events

Little Mix are one of The Global Awards' biggest winners!

Global Awards Winners 2019: Little Mix, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa And More Win Big On The Night!

Events

The Global Awards were full of energetic performances

WATCH: All The Global Awards Performances, From Little Mix And Anne-Marie To Blossoms And Mark Ronson

Events

Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Tickets And Setlist

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl

Are Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell Dating, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was Their Son Bear Born?