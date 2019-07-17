Arrests Made In Connection With Ladywood Murder

West Midlands police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 23 year old man who was shot in Birmingham.

Dante Mullings, 23, died of a gunshot wound at the scene in St Vincent Road West in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, just after 5pm on May 7.

The violence unfolded yards from the windows of classrooms at St John and St Peter's CE Academy, where children had been studying a couple of hours before.

West Midlands Police said officers had arrested two men aged 20 and others aged 23 and 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. All four are in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett from force CID said: "This is a significant step forward as we try to establish exactly what happened to Dante.

"His family have been kept updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"I continue to ask anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation and hasn't already spoken to us to get in touch.

"We've been working closely with our partners and local people to tackle violence in the city and reassure members of our communities."