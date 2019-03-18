Arrest Made After Deaths Of Two Children In Wolverhampton Crash

18 March 2019, 05:26 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 05:54

Sanjay Singh

Police investigating the deaths of two young boys killed in a hit and run in Wolverhampton have arrested a man.

The 23 year old from Birmingham was held by officers on Sunday 17th March and is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Pawanveer Singh, who was 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10 years, were killed after the car they were in was hit on Birmingham New Road on Thursday night.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene on foot. A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released pending further investigation.

