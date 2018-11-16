Appeal To Find Birmingham Hit and Run Suspect Four Months On

16 November 2018, 10:10 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 10:13

Police

West Midlands Police are still trying to track down a van driver who hit a biker in Birmingham.

Mick Williams had to have some of his leg amputated after being hit by a van back in July.

He's described how it’s left him feeling that some days he doesn’t want to go out the house.

The 49-year-old was riding his motorbike when he was hit by what is thought to be an older style VW Caddy van.

The driver failed to stop and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Williams, from Kings Norton, said: “Some days I don’t want to go out. I’d love just to go back to work but it’s turned my life upside down and I feel like I’m having to start all over again."

PC Mark Nicholson, from the Central Motorway Police Group, said: "Mick has been left with serious injuries which have changed his life and I am urging the driver to do the right thing and speak to us. 

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out since the day of the collision and we have spoken with several witnesses. Unfortunately we’ve not been able to trace the driver.

"I am also appealing to the wider community to get in touch if you have any information which will help trace the vehicle or driver."

