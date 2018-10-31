Ambulance Windows Smashed And Items Stolen In Northfield

31 October 2018, 10:20 | Updated: 31 October 2018, 10:22

West Midlands Ambulance

An ambulance has been broken into in Northfield with windows smashed and items stolen.

CCTV footage of the break-in has been released by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) in a bid to catch the thief involved in the "despicable" crime.

 

 

One of the vehicle's windows was smashed and a number of items, including an iPhone, were taken during the incident at 9pm on Sunday on Frankley Beeches Road at the junction of Egghill Lane in Northfield.

Nathan Hudson, WMAS trust's emergency services operations delivery director, said: "I cannot begin to understand why someone would do this to an emergency blue lighted vehicle which has the sole responsibility of helping people.

"It really does make you question the morals of some people. This despicable crime has meant an ambulance is off the road and unable to respond to 999 calls whilst it's being repaired; money which would've been better spent elsewhere in the service to help respond to patients."

He appealed to anyone with information to come forward and police described the incident as "totally unacceptable".

