Acocks Green Attempted Abduction Claims Were False

17 May 2019, 10:15

Police

An extensive investigation by West Mids Police into an attempted abduction of two teenagers in Acocks Green, has found that the claims were false.

Two 14 year girls have apologised after reporting to police they were approached in Station Road on 3 May.

They said they noticed a van was being driven suspiciously and after driving away, it had appeared again trying to drag the girls away.

Detectives carried out lengthy enquiries but could find no evidence to support the allegations.

Detective Inspector Amandeep Sanghera, from the force’s public protection unit, said: "Fortunately, attempts to abduct children are rare and all reports of this nature are vigorously investigated.

"As the enquiry progressed it became clear quite quickly that this incident had not happened.

"I understand the concern this caused amongst residents and hopefully our communities will be reassured to learn there was never any danger."

