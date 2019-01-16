A Person's Been Killed After Being Hit By A Train In Birmingham

One person has been killed and another has head injuries after being struck by a train at a station in Birmingham.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were working to establish the full circumstances of the incident at Birmingham's

Adderley Park station.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1.16pm on Wednesday following a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

BTP said in a statement: "The person sadly died at the scene. A second person was also struck by the train and suffered serious head injuries."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered two patients.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save one of them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

"The second patient, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening and taken to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."

Train operator West Midlands Railway said Adderley Park station had been closed until further notice, causing delays and cancellations to services between Birmingham New Street, Northampton and London Euston.