£500k Chop Shop Uncovered In Birmingham

14 February 2019, 09:28 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 09:32

Chop Shop

Half a million pound's worth of car parts have been found at a Chop Shop in the West Midlands.

The discovery was made in the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham yesterday morning.

Police say one man has been arrested.

Insp Matt Crowley, of Hodge Hill police, said: "There's been an upward trend of car thefts in the region, particularly car key burglaries and carjackings.

"By taking out chop shops, we can have a real impact on this kind of crime..."

 

