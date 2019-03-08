13-Year-Old Jailed For Birmingham Triple Stabbing

A 13-year-old boy's been jailed for 2-and-a-half years after admitting stabbing three pupils outside a school in Birmingham.

It happened outside University of Birmingham School back on December the 10th.

Police were alerted to the incident on Weoley Park Road by a teacher at the school who dialled 999.

Two of the victims aged 14 and 15 - suffered knife injuries to the stomach and arm respectively - and were kept in hospital overnight.

Another 14-year-old also suffered a knife injury which was, fortunately, less serious. All three have made a full physical recovery.

The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was arrested at an address in Northfield. He had an 18-inch machete and a combat knife stashed down his trousers.