13-Year-Old Jailed For Birmingham Triple Stabbing

8 March 2019, 18:56 | Updated: 8 March 2019, 19:00

Birmingham Crown Court

A 13-year-old boy's been jailed for 2-and-a-half years after admitting stabbing three pupils outside a school in Birmingham.

It happened outside University of Birmingham School back on December the 10th.

Police were alerted to the incident on Weoley Park Road by a teacher at the school who dialled 999.

Two of the victims aged 14 and 15 - suffered knife injuries to the stomach and arm respectively - and were kept in hospital overnight.

Another 14-year-old also suffered a knife injury which was, fortunately, less serious. All three have made a full physical recovery.

The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was arrested at an address in Northfield. He had an 18-inch machete and a combat knife stashed down his trousers.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Louis Tomlinson's new song apparently includes lyrics about his mum

Louis Tomlinson’s Two Of Us Contains Heartbreaking Lyrics About His Late Mum Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson

Halsey responded on Twitter after some fans took offence to her sarcasm

Halsey Perfectly Addresses The Hypocrisy Of Stan Culture On Twitter
Khloe Kardashian and baby True haven't seen Tristan Thompson since Valentine's Day.

Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Seen Khloe Kardashian Or Daughter True Since Valentine’s Day

News

Cole Sprouse reveals how the Riverdale cast are coping after Luke Perry's death.

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Says The Cast Are Trying To “Recover” Following Luke Perry’s Death

TV & Film

Ella Mai will be supporting superstar Ariana Grande on her Sweetener World Tour

Who Is Ella Mai? Meet The Singer-Songwriter Supporting Ariana Grande On Tour

News