11-year-old Boy Found With Serious Injuries In Birmingham

An investigation has been launched after an 11-year-old boy was found with serious injuries in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to an address on Southam Road in Hall Green just before 6.30pm on Wednesday where they boy was found.

The boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police have said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, the West Midlands force said: "Police were called to an address on Southam Road in the Hall Green area of Birmingham just before 6.30pm last night, where a child was found with serious injuries.

"The 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious while inquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances and how the child came about his injuries."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm it was called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Southam Road, Hall Green, at 6.15pm yesterday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy, who was in a serious condition.

"He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital by land ambulance."