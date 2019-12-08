WATCH: Tom Walker Performs A Festive Rendition Of Basshunter

After the pair both released their own versions of 'Now You're Gone', Tom Walker sang a Christmassy rendition of Basshunter's iconic track.

Tom Walker has made other people's dreams come true; by helping one fan propose to his partner. But it was at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball that we made Tom's dreams come true.

After he released a single called 'Now You're Gone' with Zara Larsson, Capital's Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, couldn't help but notice the similarities to Basshunter's 2007 hit of the same name.

> Tom Walker Leaves Wembley Stadium In Awe After Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Tom Walker joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Ahead of the #CapitalJBB, Jimmy attempted to get Swedish singer and producer to join Tom on stage, but - apparently - Basshunter just wasn't too keen on the idea.

Fortunately for us, though, Jimmy Hill managed to get his hands on a festive version of 'Now You're Gone', to which Tom Walker beautifully serenaded us with.

Tom joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Anne-Marie on stage at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, 8 December 2019.

> Grab Our App To Catch Tom Walker's Wonderful #CapitalJBB Performance

He performed the likes of 'Better Half Of Me' and 'Leave The Light On' for over 20,000 fans.