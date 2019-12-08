WATCH: Tom Walker Performs A Festive Rendition Of Basshunter

8 December 2019, 20:22

After the pair both released their own versions of 'Now You're Gone', Tom Walker sang a Christmassy rendition of Basshunter's iconic track.

Tom Walker has made other people's dreams come true; by helping one fan propose to his partner. But it was at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball that we made Tom's dreams come true.

After he released a single called 'Now You're Gone' with Zara Larsson, Capital's Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, couldn't help but notice the similarities to Basshunter's 2007 hit of the same name.

Tom Walker joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Tom Walker joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Ahead of the #CapitalJBB, Jimmy attempted to get Swedish singer and producer to join Tom on stage, but - apparently - Basshunter just wasn't too keen on the idea.

Fortunately for us, though, Jimmy Hill managed to get his hands on a festive version of 'Now You're Gone', to which Tom Walker beautifully serenaded us with.

Tom joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Anne-Marie on stage at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, 8 December 2019.

He performed the likes of 'Better Half Of Me' and 'Leave The Light On' for over 20,000 fans.

