WATCH: Tom Walker Helps A Fan Propose Through Song

After a fan asked Tom Walker to help him out, the singer performed a personalised rendition of 'Just You And I' to help the fan propose to his girlfriend.

Tom Walker has a beautiful voice - just ask the thousands of people who were wowed by him at this year's #CapitalSTB.

But none were more in awe of him than Kane, who asked the singer to help him propose to Tom's biggest fan, and Kane's girlfriend of five years, Danielle.

Tom Walker sang to help a fan propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Capital

While on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Tom Walker performed a personalised rendition of his hit single, 'Just You And I', singing "Danielle and Kane could take over the world."

After performing the touching song, Tom handed it over to Kane to propose to his girlfriend, who said "I've got a little question to ask you.

"Danielle, since the day we met, we've had our ups and downs, and we've been through some good and some bad," continued Kane. "Well, this is one of the good days.

"I love you with all my heart, and you're an amazing mother to our son, Oliver. You're very kind and outgoing; the most thoughtful person I've ever met," said Kane, as Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay welled up, before he popped the question.

Tom Walker joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Tom's song seemed to do the trick, after Danielle agreed to marry Kane in front of the nation on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. We wish them both all of the luck in the world, and we cannot wait until our invite to the wedding comes in the post.