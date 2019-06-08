Tom Walker Leaves Wembley Stadium In Awe After Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

8 June 2019, 20:06

Tom Walker's Summertime Ball performance gave us goosebumps
Tom Walker's Summertime Ball performance gave us goosebumps. Picture: PA

Tom Walker's powerful voice was no doubt heard for miles when he took to Wembley Stadium at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Like a few of his fellow Ballers, it was Tom Walker's first Summertime Ball and he definitely did not disappoint with his gorgeous gravelly voice.

Singing the tracks we all tend to belt out in the car, Tom showed us exactly why he earned the best British Breakthrough Brit Award.

Tom Walker made us feel like he was singing directly to us with 'Just You And I'

Finishing his set with 'Leave A Light On', Tom's powerful voice filled the stadium

We decided to switch up Tom Walker's beautiful singing voice, you're welcome...

Set list

- 'Just You and I'

- 'Leave A Light On'

