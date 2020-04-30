Exclusive

WATCH: Colonel Tom Moore Thanks "Great" The Weeknd For Supporting His Song

After The Weeknd supported Colonel Tom Moore's chart-topping 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the hero thanked him.

Colonel Tom Moore has been all anyone can talk about, thanks to his monumental feat of raising millions of pounds for the NHS, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Colonel Tom Moore thanked The Weeknd for his support, after he wrote to his followers, telling them to stream 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Colonel Tom Moore raised £29 million for the NHS. Picture: Getty

"I thought that was marvellous, because the person who said that is such a great singer, himself, and deserved to be at the top.

"He said buy ['You'll Never Walk Alone']; that was a very fine statement, and it showed that [The Weeknd] has got his heart in the right place," thanked Colonel Tom Moore.

Previously, The Weeknd had written to his 11.9 million Twitter followers, saying "everyone in the UK please support Colonel Tom Moore and Michael Ball's single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK!We’re routing for you. XO! [sic]"

everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service @NHSuk & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK!We’re routing for you. XO! pic.twitter.com/P788bggQRn — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 23, 2020

Colonel Tom Moore shared the statement on Twitter, stating that his grandson, Benji, had told him about The Weeknd's talents, and thanked the "gracious" singer for his support.

Tom's collaboration with Michael Ball, 'You'll Never Walk Alone', beat The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' to The Official Big Top 40's top spot on Sunday, 19 April 2020.

The Weeknd supported Colonel Tom Moore's chart-topping single. Picture: Getty

Originally, the army veteran was aiming to raise £1,000 for the NHS as he completed 100 laps of his garden before his hundredth birthday on Thursday, 30 April.

Incredibly, Colonel Tom Moore raised a whopping £1,000,000 in just eight days. The Queen promoted Tom from Captain to Colonel after he finally raised £29 million for the NHS.