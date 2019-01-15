WATCH: James McVey Decides Which Of The Vamps Members Will Be His Best Man

15 January 2019, 10:04 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 10:44

After his proposal to Kirstie Brittain, James McVey was asked to pick which member of The Vamps would be his best man.

James McVey recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kirstie Brittain. After the news broke, Vick Hope naturally asked the 'All Night' guitarist to pick a member of The Vamps to be his best man.

The 24-year-old tried to avoid the question by stating that he was going to have Tristan, Brad and Connor as ushers, but...

> James McVey Defends His I'm A Celeb... Campmate, Emily Atack, Against Misogynistic Comments

James McVey caught up with Roman, Vick and Sonny to discuss his wedding
James McVey caught up with Roman, Vick and Sonny to discuss his wedding. Picture: Capital

Roman Kemp was having none of it and pushed James into picking one of his three bandmates to be his best man.

"I'm not doing it. You're not going to get some weird story from me," said the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star

> Grab Our App, And We'll Keep You In The Loop With All Things James McVey!

James McVey recently announced his engagement to the Environment, Politics and Society student, with a lengthy and emotional post.

In the caption, he wrote "[Kirstie's] taught me confidence, bravery and positivity. She’s truly given me something to value and cherish."

The Vamps Music

See more The Vamps Music

The Vamps News

See more The Vamps News

James McVey announced his engagement to Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps' James McVey Got Engaged To Girlfriend, Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps Videos

See more The Vamps Videos

James McVey praised Emily Atack for being brave in the I'm A Celebrity... jungle

James McVey Defends His I'm A Celeb... Campmate, Emily Atack, Against Misogynistic Comments

I'm A Celebrity

The Vamps Pictures

See more The Vamps Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017