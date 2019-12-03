The Vamps’ James McVey Asks His Bandmates To Be His Best Men Ahead Of Wedding To Kirstie Brittain

James McVey asked his bandmates to be his bestmen. Picture: Getty / James McVey/Instagram

James McVey asked his best friends and The Vamps bandmates to be his best men at his wedding.

The Vamps star James McVey is getting married in the autumn of 2020 to girlfriend Kirstie Brittain, after proposing on a romantic weekend away to the Lake District in February this year.

Less than a year until their big day, James, 25, asked his best friends and The Vamps bandmates to play one of the most important roles at the couple’s nuptials.

Taking to Instagram to reveal he’d asked his pals; Bradley Simpson, Tristan Evans, and Connor Ball, to be his best men, James wrote: “Over the moon to reveal the least surprising news ever: Today I asked Brad, Con and Tris to be my best men.

“I a world of frequent b******t these three guys are who I trust and value the most. I’m lucky that they have my back and I’ll always have theirs. Honoured to share the most important day of my life with them.”

The pop rock band will be by their best friend’s side as he marries Kirstie Brittain.

After getting down on one knee, James, the lead guitarist for The Vamps, revealed to Hello! magazine he took I’m A Celeb co-star Harry Redknapp along to the jewellers where he bought Kirstie’s engagement ring.

He explained: “Harry said he knew a really good jeweller whenever I was ready to do it and I thought, I may as well just do it.”

James McVey proposed to his girlfriend in February. Picture: James McVey/Instagram

James and Harry met at a jeweller in Bournemouth which is close to where the football legend lives and is where James grew up.

The singer continued: “By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring; as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too.”

The musician popped the question after his girlfriend asked him to take a picture of her view as she sat by a lake on a bench, but after he went a bit quiet she turned around to see her beau on one knee.

James’ I’m A Celebrity co-stars will also likely be in attendance of the couple’s nuptials, after he completed his jungle stint alongside the likes of Hollyoaks’ Malique Thompson-Dwyer, EastEnders’ Rita Simons, TV presenter Emily Atack, and Corrie’s Sair Khan.

Harry Redknapp was crowned king of the jungle in 2018, with Emily Atack and John Barrowman finishing in second and third place, respectively.

