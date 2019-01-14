The Vamps' James McVey Got Engaged To Girlfriend, Kirstie Brittain

James McVey announced his engagement to Kirstie Brittain. Picture: Getty

The Vamps' guitarist announced his engagement to student, Kirstie Brittain with a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram.

James McVey - who has recently defended his I'm A Celebrity... campmate, Emily Atack - has announced his engagement to his partner, Kirstie Brittain.

The Vamps' guitarist shared a long, heart-warming post on Instagram to his 1.2 million followers, announcing the news.

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds," said James.

The 24-year-old then praised his girlfriend, the Environment, Politics and Society student, for teaching him confidence, bravery and positivity.

"She’s truly given me something to value and cherish. I’m forever grateful," continued James, as he looked forward to his future with Kirstie.

The I'm A Celeb... star asked Kirstie to marry him while on a romantic getaway to the Lake District. Before the proposal, James asked Harry Redknapp for advice as he helped him choose a platinum and diamond cushion cut ring.

James McVey proposed to Kirstie while on a trip to the Lake District. Picture: Getty

James met Kirstie four years ago. And now we're looking forward to many more years with these two.