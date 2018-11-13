The Vamps’ James McVey Reveals The Way He’ll Communicate With Girlfriend When He’s In I’m A Celeb

James McVey has revealed how he will communicate with his model girlfriend Kirstie Brittain when he’s in the I’m A Celeb jungle.

The Vamps star, who landed in Australia on Monday ahead of the ITV show’s launch, has vowed to wear a special bracelet she gave to him to show that he is thinking of her.

The 24-year-old told a tabloid: “It's going to be very hard being away from my girlfriend, it's the longest we've ever gone without speaking.

I’m A Celebrity 2018 full line-up: James McVey, Fleur East & More To Enter The Jungle

“I can't wait to get back to her, she's going to come out half way through. Depending on where I come I might see her in a couple of weeks.

“I'll wear my bracelet to show I'm thinking of her - she got me that."

The pair have been dating for two and a half years and often share loved-up selfies on social media.

James has admitted he’s feeling ‘nervous’ about taking part on the reality show revealed his biggest fear is spiders.

He said: “I'm a bit nervous about entering the jungle, but I'm looking forward to it as it's a challenge, it's going to be good hopefully. I'm scared of spiders, but apart from that it should be fine.

“I don't know what I've signed myself up to!”

We can’t wait to see him in action!