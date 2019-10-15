Niall Horan Opens Up About Shawn Mendes Friendship & Tour Life With One Direction

Niall Horan has talked about his friendship with Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan has spoken about his friendship with Shawn Mendes and his time on tour with One Direction.

The ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer joined The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill and admitted that his friendship with the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ is tighter than ever.

While talking about song-writing, he said: “Some of the best stuff I’ve ever done is stuff that I’ve done a voice note on my phone of and then went back to it like 6 months later, and actually been like ‘ooh I like that’.”

Jimmy asked if he ever sends over his music to other artists for honest feedback and the 26-year-old admitted that Shawn and Lewis Capaldi are his main trustees.

He said: “I definitely do, like Camila [Cabello] and Shawn. Me and Shawn Mendes will send songs back and forth and play it. Like if we’re in LA at the same time and we’re in the car and we’re going somewhere, we just like throw it on, one of his or one of mine.

“I do the same with Lewis Capaldi. Lewis has got a really good ear, he really likes the new one actually.”

The Irish singer, who has recently been romantically linked to Selena Gomez, admitted then hitmakers always give their honest opinion, saying: “Yeah that’s what you want. You could completely lie to someone but there’s no point in that because I suppose as friends they would have my best interest at heart.”

Niall revealed that this was the ‘most excited’ he’s been about releasing music, comparing it to his experience with One Direction, saying: “In the band we were lashing songs out, we were going on tour, like in hindsight that was so fun.

“I mean looking back it’s madness that we did it, you know the 5 albums 5 years 5 tours it’s madness, great fun.

We can’t wait to hear what Niall has in store for NH2!

