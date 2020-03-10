Louis Tomlinson Performs One Direction Songs On Stage In Barcelona & Gives Fans All The Feels

Louis Tomlinson gave One Direction fans a nostalgic show. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson kicked off his world tour by taking to the stage in Barcelona and performing One Direction tracks, including ‘Drag Me Down’ and ‘Through The Dark’.

Louis Tomlinson performed One Direction songs on stage during the first night of his self-titled world tour, in Barcelona.

Fans were sent into a frenzy over the ‘Walls’ hitmaker’s song choices, which included ‘Drag Me Down’ and ‘Through The Night’.

One excited Stan tweeted: "DRAG ME DOWN AND THROUGH THE DARK? LITERALLY NONE OF US THOUGHT LOUIS WOULD COVER THOSE 1D SONGS.”

“Girls don’t want boyfriends, they want 'though the dark' by one direction performed live by Louis tomlinson,” added another.

“There’s locals crying in my mentions over louis covering through the dark and calling it their favourite 1d song.. the power of his songwriting during the game-changing midnight memories era remains unmatched,” penned a third.

Louis took to Instagram to thank fans for the love they showed him during his debut night of his tour, writing: "Barcelona!! I will remember that forever. Thank you I’m f**king blown away. Better than I could have imagined. Madrid tomorrow let’s have it!!”

The father-of-one is set to embark on a series of shows throughout Europe and the UK, before heading off to Dubai and Indonesia in April.

He will then tour Australia, New Zealand, Asia and South America before going on the US leg of his tour.

Louis Tomlinson sang 1D songs on the first night of his tour. Picture: Twitter

One Direction fans were excited to hear Louis Tomlinson perform 1D songs. Picture: Twitter

The world tour will wrap up back in the UK, in August, completing a whopping 55 tour dates.

This comes after Louis announced the release of his first album, ‘Walls’, which dropped on January 31.

Equipped with 12 tracks, the star had been working on the record for over a year and it has well and truly paid off!

