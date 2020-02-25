Niall Horan Hilariously Dragged Over 'Apprentice' Head Shot By Former Band Mate Louis Tomlinson

25 February 2020, 16:48

Louis Tomlinson rinses Niall Horan on Twitter
Louis Tomlinson rinses Niall Horan on Twitter. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson just ripped his former One Direction band mate Niall Horan to pieces with a single sentence, and NGL, we love to see it.

There's Niall Horan, going about his daily business, preparing for an interview with GQ, who are asking fans to send in questions to the the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer, when along comes none other than Louis Tomlinson with a pretty savage comment, and we're really into this whole friendship.

WATCH: Niall Horan Confirms He And Lewis Capaldi Have Made A Song Together

Just two former One Direction bandmates joking around on Twitter
Just two former One Direction bandmates joking around on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/ @britishgq

GQ asked Niall fans to send their questions, opening the floor up and giving them 24 hours to reply with everything they've wanted to ask the star, when Louis stepped in.

He wrote: "What are you most looking forward to about being on the apprentice?", thanks to the pretty professional looking photo of Niall GQ accompanied the thread with, and Niall, not one to take such a shot lying down, responded:

"Hoping to get a few quid for my start up. You want to donate anything to me?"

Soccer Aid 2016
Soccer Aid 2016. Picture: Getty

Having long since labelled the pair 'Nouis', fans were extremely excited to see the pair interacting, with one fan saying, "Louis and Niall interacting really brightens my day" and another saying, "this is so cute I can't."

Many also pointed out what we're all thinking- does Niall really need donations to his imaginary startup?! Whilst we're on it, we'd also really like to know what area Niall is looking to start a business in, and if he has any work experience going?

Last time we checked the 26-year-old was good for the cash, but hey, what do we know!

Fans are living for Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson's friendship
Fans are living for Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson's friendship. Picture: Twitter

The pair have remained good friends since One Direction went on their hiatus in 2016, having supported each other's solo careers, including their performances at the same concert in Mexico in late 2019 when they were spotted catching up with each other backstage.

Niall has announced the title of his second album, 'Heartbreak Weather' which is dropping on March 13th, and with the full track list finally released which shows the album is comprised of 13 songs, it's time to get excited!

