WATCH: Niall Horan Confirms He And Lewis Capaldi Have Made A Song Together

11 February 2020, 13:25

According to the 'No Judgement' singer, he's teamed up with Lewis Capaldi backstage, and have written a song together.

In the past, a collaboration between Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes has been teased; Liam Payne even wanted to jump on the song.

Now, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer has confirmed that there's a song out there, written by himself and his pal, Lewis Capaldi.

> Niall Horan Fuels 1D Reunion Rumours After Saying The Band Would Be ‘Stupid’ Not To Reform

Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"We've got one [song] that we think is okay," admitted Niall to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, before questioning whether or not it'll ever be released.

"We're going to have a look at it again soon, I think." He went on to say that while they were going to re-write the lyrics, they just ended up going drinking instead.

He then called for his friends and fans to help set a date for the collaboration, urging them to actually release it, as he believed it "needs to happen".

> Niall Horan Defends Shawn Mendes As Fans Ask For 'Another Tour' From The 'Señorita' Singer

Niall also said that it was "about time" to record his rumoured collaboration with Shawn Mendes, after the pair joked on Twitter.

After one fan asked the 'Slow Hands' sensation if he'd sing with Shawn, both of them replied saying that they were going to try.

Niall Horan spoke to Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay
Niall Horan spoke to Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay. Picture: Capital

Seeing Shawn's response, Liam Payne - and Niall's former One Direction bandmate - asked if he could play the triangle on the track.

> Grab Our App To See Roman Kemp Catch Up With The Biggest Stars

In the past, Niall has recorded songs with very few artists; with only 'Seeing Blind' (from his 'Flicker' album) with Maren Morris, and as a time he featured on Julia Michaels' 'What a Time'.

