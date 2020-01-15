Niall Horan Defends Shawn Mendes As Fans Ask For 'Another Tour' From The Señorita Singer

15 January 2020, 11:10

Niall Horan sticks up for his pal Shawn Mendes over 'tour' ask
Niall Horan sticks up for his pal Shawn Mendes over 'tour' ask. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter

Niall Horan has stuck up for his good pal, Shawn Mendes, after fans asked for another tour from the 'In My Blood' singer who literally just wrapped up a ten month world tour in December of 2019!

Niall Horan has defended his good pal Shawn Mendes, (not best pal, that's Lewis Capaldi) on Instagram after fans asked him to get the 'Lost In Japan' singer to go on tour again, despite the fact he wrapped up a mammoth ten month world tour just one month ago!

Lewis Capaldi 'Would Have Liked A Heads Up' From Love Island Ex Paige Turley

During a fan Q&A, one fan wrote to the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer, 'tell Shawn to go on tour again', to which the former One Direction member replied, 'ya joking?? He just got home ahahah', and we're so here for Niall's clap back!

Niall Horan sticks up for pal Shawn Mendes during Instagram Q&A
Niall Horan sticks up for pal Shawn Mendes during Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram @niallofficial

Shawn and Niall have been good friends for years now, and Niall's confessed before the Canadian pop star is one of his trusted advisors when it comes to feedback on his music.

One fan wrote on Twitter, "niall doesn’t want shawn to go on tour again because he wants to spend time with him" and another eagle eyed fan spotted Niall was having dinner with a member of Shawn's management, Justin Stirling, and got wondering if those two were hanging out, or even working on a collaboration?!

Fans are here for Niall and Shawn's friendship
Fans are here for Niall and Shawn's friendship. Picture: Twitter/ @goldenshawnie

This comes just after fans requested Ariana Grande post videos of her singing, to which she protested (jokingly) that she'd just given everyone a tour, and honestly, it's a seriously fair point!

Niall is gearing up for a tour himself in 2020- with his second album due for release pretty soon, and he's often expressed how excited he is to get back on the road.

So, it's unlikely we'll see Shawn out on tour in the near future, but guys, we have Niall to look forward to!

