Lewis Capaldi 'Would Have Liked A Heads Up' From Love Island Ex Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi finally address ex Paige Turley going on Love Island. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/Lewis Capaldi Instagram

Lewis Capaldi has finally addressed his ex, Paige Turley, heading into the Love Island villa, admitting he's rooting for her, but does want some prize money if she wins!

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his ex Paige Turley heading into the first ever series of winter Love Island, revealing he was blindsided by her heading into the reality show and wants a cut of her winnings for using his name on the programme!

Love Island’s Paige Turley ‘Cheated’ On Lewis Capaldi With Singer’s Close Friend

Speaking on The Edge, a radio station in New Zealand, he said: "She never told me she was going on it, that would have been a nice heads up, but fair play, good luck to her."

"I've known her for years, we were 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started going out and 20 when we finished going out."

Lewis and Paige met when they were at music college in Motherwell, Scotland, and had a year long relationship with both parties saying they remain on good terms.

It's been reported Paige cheated on Lewis when they were together and eventually left the Scottish singer for one of his friends, Garry Greig, who also appeared on the X Factor.

However, Lewis couldn't help but get a jibe in, saying: "The prize is like £50,000 and I'll be like "Well, listen. They asked you to go on it right I'm not saying I'm the reason but also… slide me two grand."

The 'Someone You Loved' singer is a known fan of the ITV2 show, often posting hilarious reaction videos to the drama going on in the villa.

People have been eagerly waiting to see how he reacts to news his ex from when he was 19 is on the show, and now we know there's no real sour feeling- let his Instagram stories roll in!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lewis Capaldi News