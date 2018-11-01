Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Looks So Much Like Him & Fans Can't Handle It

1 November 2018, 12:25 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 12:49

Louis Tomlinson's little boy Freddie is now 2 years old, which we can hardly believe, and his mum Briana Jungwirth shared the most adorable picture of him all dressed up as a pirate for Halloween!

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie Reign Tomlinson is now two-years-old, which we can hardly even believe, and when his mum, Briana Jungwirth shared an adorable snap of him dressed as a pirate for Halloween, fans couldn't believe just how much he looks like his X Factor judge dad.

Louis Tomlinson fans can't believe how much son Freddie looks like the singer
Louis Tomlinson fans can't believe how much son Freddie looks like the singer. Picture: Instagram

Louis' fans flooded Briana's Instagram comments saying just how much lil' Pirate Freddie was resembling his dad, whom he sees on a regular basis with Louis spreading his time between the UK and LA.

Louis got us all kinds of excited when he teased us with new music again recently in a cryptic, which has previously been promised to be coming within 2018, but as the months slip by, we're yet to have the much anticipated album, which we're desperate to hear!

In the meantime whilst Louis kills the game as an X Factor judge and works on his first solo debut album, we'll just carry on looking at these cute AF Halloween pics of Freddie.

