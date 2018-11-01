Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Looks So Much Like Him & Fans Can't Handle It

Louis Tomlinson's little boy Freddie is now 2 years old, which we can hardly believe, and his mum Briana Jungwirth shared the most adorable picture of him all dressed up as a pirate for Halloween!

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie Reign Tomlinson is now two-years-old, which we can hardly even believe, and when his mum, Briana Jungwirth shared an adorable snap of him dressed as a pirate for Halloween, fans couldn't believe just how much he looks like his X Factor judge dad.

Louis Tomlinson fans can't believe how much son Freddie looks like the singer. Picture: Instagram

Louis' fans flooded Briana's Instagram comments saying just how much lil' Pirate Freddie was resembling his dad, whom he sees on a regular basis with Louis spreading his time between the UK and LA.

well, this is officially the cutest thing i’ve ever seen in my life 🤧😍

Mini Louis 💕 pic.twitter.com/3HWkRK7JA6 — angel ◟̽◞̽ (@Elounorland1) November 1, 2018

Louis got us all kinds of excited when he teased us with new music again recently in a cryptic, which has previously been promised to be coming within 2018, but as the months slip by, we're yet to have the much anticipated album, which we're desperate to hear!

Alsoooooooo — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 16, 2018

Soon is getting sooner 🤓 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 16, 2018

In the meantime whilst Louis kills the game as an X Factor judge and works on his first solo debut album, we'll just carry on looking at these cute AF Halloween pics of Freddie.

