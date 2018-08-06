Niall Horan’s Going To Join Louis Tomlinson On The X Factor And Fans Are Loving The Mini 1D Reunion

6 August 2018, 14:48

Niall Horan will be joining Louis Tomlinson on the X Factor
Niall Horan will be joining Louis Tomlinson on the X Factor. Picture: PA Images

Now we just need to get Liam Payne and Harry Styles on board too…

There’s never a day when we don’t want more One Direction in our lives, and we have good news for you – it looks like Niall Horan will be joining Louis Tomlinson on the X Factor as a guest judge!

One Direction Fan Teaches Boyfriend A Lesson By Listening To Nothing But 1D On Epic Road Trip

Louis Tomlinson joined the show for the next series as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, and fans think Niall might have given the game away that he’s going to be Louis’ guest judge at judges’ houses.

Niall was doing a Q&A on Instagram when a fan asked, “Would you like to join/visit Louis in the Xfactor?” To which he replied, “Of course. Can’t wait to go down and see him in action.”

Niall Horan teased his X Factor cameo during an Instagram Q&A
Niall Horan teased his X Factor cameo during an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram

A Twitter account has also seemingly found a list of who the other guest judges will be, including Rita Ora joining Simon, Sharon Osbourne joining Robbie and Ayda will be joined by Coleen Nolan and Stacey Solomon.

We can’t wait to see Niall and Louis back together – we’re counting down the days already!

> Download Our Free App For all The Latest One Direction News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Harry Styles Fan Fiction 'After' Becoming A Hollywood Movie

Harry Styles Fan Fiction 'After' Is Becoming A Hollywood Movie

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    In My Feelings artwork
    In My Feelings
    Drake
    itunes
  2. 2
    No Brainer artwork
    No Brainer
    DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  4. 4
    Only You artwork
    Only You
    Cheat Codes x Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    Body artwork
    Body
    Loud Luxury feat. brando
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rise artwork
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack
    itunes
  7. 7
    Youngblood artwork
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  8. 8
    Solo artwork
    Solo
    Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  9. 9
    Ring Ring artwork
    Ring Ring
    Jax Jones feat. Mabel & Rich The Kid
    itunes
  10. 10
    God Is A Woman artwork
    God Is A Woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  11. 11
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  12. 12
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  14. 14
    I'll Be There artwork
    I'll Be There
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  15. 15
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  16. 16
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Jackie Chan artwork
    Jackie Chan
    Tiesto feat. Dzeko & Post Malone
    itunes
  18. 18
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  19. 19
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  20. 20
    If You're Over Me artwork
    If You're Over Me
    Years & Years
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ocean artwork
    Ocean
    Martin Garrix feat. Khalid
    itunes
  23. 23
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  24. 24
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lucid Dreams artwork
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let Me Live artwork
    Let Me Live
    Rudimental x Major Lazer feat. ...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Nevermind artwork
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  28. 28
    When I Kissed the Teacher
    Lily James,Jessica Keenan Wynn,Alexa...
  29. 29
    Better Now artwork
    Better Now
    Post Malone
    itunes
  30. 30
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  31. 31
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    M-22 feat. Medina
    itunes
  32. 32
    Barcelona artwork
    Barcelona
    Max George
  33. 33
    Don't Matter To Me artwork
    Don't Matter To Me
    Drake feat. Michael Jackson
    itunes
  34. 34
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  35. 35
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    Missing U artwork
    Missing U
    Robyn
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  38. 38
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta] artwork
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta]
    A$AP Rocky
    itunes
  39. 39
    Butterflies artwork
    Butterflies
    Not3s, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) artwork
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site