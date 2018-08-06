Niall Horan’s Going To Join Louis Tomlinson On The X Factor And Fans Are Loving The Mini 1D Reunion

Niall Horan will be joining Louis Tomlinson on the X Factor. Picture: PA Images

Now we just need to get Liam Payne and Harry Styles on board too…

There’s never a day when we don’t want more One Direction in our lives, and we have good news for you – it looks like Niall Horan will be joining Louis Tomlinson on the X Factor as a guest judge!

Louis Tomlinson joined the show for the next series as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, and fans think Niall might have given the game away that he’s going to be Louis’ guest judge at judges’ houses.

Niall was doing a Q&A on Instagram when a fan asked, “Would you like to join/visit Louis in the Xfactor?” To which he replied, “Of course. Can’t wait to go down and see him in action.”

Niall Horan teased his X Factor cameo during an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram

A Twitter account has also seemingly found a list of who the other guest judges will be, including Rita Ora joining Simon, Sharon Osbourne joining Robbie and Ayda will be joined by Coleen Nolan and Stacey Solomon.

WHAT THE F IS THIS I'M SCREAMING LOUIS AND NIALL IN PORTUGAL???? pic.twitter.com/61uCtH8Opg — 𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚗𝚎 ◟̽◞̽ (@sensatelouist) August 5, 2018

We can’t wait to see Niall and Louis back together – we’re counting down the days already!

