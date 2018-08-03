One Direction Fan Teaches Boyfriend A Lesson By Listening To Nothing But 1D On Epic Road Trip

One Direction Fan Teaches Her Boyfriend An Important Lesson. Picture: Getty/Instagram

One Direction have some very loyal fans and this boyfriend just found that out in a big way!

As one of the most successful boybands of all time, One Direction have sold millions of records across the world. They've amassed 30.8 million Twitter followers, with another 17.1 million on Instagram - making them the biggest group of the last decade.

One of those fans, Tyan Rose Fairbank, got into a bit of a dispute with her boyfriend about whether One Direction were the best boyband in history or not and the disagreement ended in an incredible way.

my boyfriend doesn’t agree that one direction is the best boyband in history & we’re going on a 6 hour road trip tomorrow so we compromised & we’re listening to one direction’s entire spotify discography pic.twitter.com/BXOs1G9Eky — Tyan 🦒 (@tyanrose) August 3, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Tyan revealed, 'my boyfriend doesn’t agree that one direction is the best boyband in history & we’re going on a 6 hour road trip tomorrow so we compromised & we’re listening to one direction’s entire spotify discography'.

Of course, as Tyan proved, when someone doubts the power of One Direction there's only one thing to do...drown them in a sea of 'History', 'If I Could Fly' and 'Little Things'.

We're not sure whether Tyan's boyfriend now agrees with her about Harry, Niall, Liam and Louis, but one thing's for sure - that 6 hour road trip sounds like the dream!

