Lewis Capaldi Urges Fans To Bring Extra Sanitiser To Wembley Concert Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Lewis Capaldi urged fans to bring sanitiser to his concerts. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi encouraged fans coming to his Wembley concert to bring extra hand sanitiser.

Lewis Capaldi joked to his fans going to his Wembley Arena concerts things would get “f*****g filthy, urging them bring extra hand sanitiser amid the current ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer, who recently opened up about his ex Paige Turley, sold out two nights at Wembley, with the first on Thursday 12 March and the next tonight, (Friday 13 March).

Ahead of the first show, Lewis wrote to his one million followers: “F*****g wild. Two sold out nights at Wembley start tonight!

“Bring extra hand santiser cause it’s going to be f*****g filthy.”

Lewis Capaldi sold out two nights at Wembley. Picture: Getty

Just the week before at his Hydro gig, Lewis joked he was surprised his gig hadn’t been shut down.

He said: “You have all probably got f***ing coronavirus… surprised they never shut this thing down.”

There’s been a known shortage of hand sanitiser in stores, as well as toilet roll as panicked customers stock up for the coming weeks.

However, Lewis has his own toilet roll range as part of his merchandise which fans are snapping up.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer released the toilet paper, which is covered with pictures of his face, last year.

His merchandise range also includes ‘Lewis Calamari’ T’shirts, socks and hoodies.

The rolls, which are ‘individually wrapped for your sexy jungle cat’, according to the BRIT winner’s website description (make of that what you will), will set you back £8.00, but we’re sure you’ll agree that’s a small price to pay!

Fans have already started purchasing them, with one writing on Twitter: “Don’t panic people, your local Tesco, Aldi and Asda out of toilet rolls??? @LewisCapaldi has got ya back x.”

It’s unclear why people are panic buying loo roll, but supermarkets such as Tesco and Waitrose have had to start limiting customers to five items each.

