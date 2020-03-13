Lewis Capaldi Urges Fans To Bring Extra Sanitiser To Wembley Concert Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

13 March 2020, 10:50

Lewis Capaldi urged fans to bring sanitiser to his concerts
Lewis Capaldi urged fans to bring sanitiser to his concerts. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi encouraged fans coming to his Wembley concert to bring extra hand sanitiser.

Lewis Capaldi joked to his fans going to his Wembley Arena concerts things would get “f*****g filthy, urging them bring extra hand sanitiser amid the current ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer, who recently opened up about his ex Paige Turley, sold out two nights at Wembley, with the first on Thursday 12 March and the next tonight, (Friday 13 March).

WATCH: Rita Ora On How She Became Friends With Lewis Capaldi

Ahead of the first show, Lewis wrote to his one million followers: “F*****g wild. Two sold out nights at Wembley start tonight!

“Bring extra hand santiser cause it’s going to be f*****g filthy.”

Lewis Capaldi sold out two nights at Wembley
Lewis Capaldi sold out two nights at Wembley. Picture: Getty

Just the week before at his Hydro gig, Lewis joked he was surprised his gig hadn’t been shut down.

He said: “You have all probably got f***ing coronavirus… surprised they never shut this thing down.”

There’s been a known shortage of hand sanitiser in stores, as well as toilet roll as panicked customers stock up for the coming weeks.

However, Lewis has his own toilet roll range as part of his merchandise which fans are snapping up.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer released the toilet paper, which is covered with pictures of his face, last year.

His merchandise range also includes ‘Lewis Calamari’ T’shirts, socks and hoodies.

The rolls, which are ‘individually wrapped for your sexy jungle cat’, according to the BRIT winner’s website description (make of that what you will), will set you back £8.00, but we’re sure you’ll agree that’s a small price to pay!

Fans have already started purchasing them, with one writing on Twitter: “Don’t panic people, your local Tesco, Aldi and Asda out of toilet rolls??? @LewisCapaldi has got ya back x.”

It’s unclear why people are panic buying loo roll, but supermarkets such as Tesco and Waitrose have had to start limiting customers to five items each.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Niall Horan News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Ella Eyre has had an incredible career.

Who Is Ella Eyre? Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Me’ Singer

Ella Eyre

You can turn on/off Netflix's autoplay

How To Turn Off Netflix's Autoplay Feature

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Breaks Down In Tears After Heart-To-Heart With Fan

Little Mix

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer's Relationship With Her Love Island Boyfriend

News

The coronavirus pandemic has caused movies to delay the release of a list of films

From Mulan & The New Mutants To James Bond: No Time To Die, Here’s All The Films Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

TV & Film

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix Reveal New Album Will Be Ready In Time For Summer: Release Date, Title, And What We Know So Far

Little Mix