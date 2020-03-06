Lewis Capaldi Text Ex Paige Turley To Congratulate Her On Her Love Island Win With New Boyfriend Finn Tapp

Lewis Capaldi text Paige Turley to congratulate her on her Love Island win. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi congratulated ex-girlfriend Paige Turley after she won Love Island’s winter 2020 series with Finn Tapp.

Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi have clearly remained amicable since they split, as the stars have continued to speak highly of one another ever since Paige entered the spotlight through Love Island.

Despite Lewis making some jokes about his ex’s time on the show, he publicly wished her luck during her reality TV stint in South Africa.

And after Paige and new beau Finn Tapp were announced the winners of the 2020 series, Lewis made sure to reach out to his ex to congratulate her.

Paige Turley won Love Island with boyfriend Finn Tapp. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

Speaking to the BBC, Paige said she text the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer first to congratulate him on his BRIT Awards for New Artist and British Single and he replied with an equally heartfelt message.

Paige said: “I actually text him to say congratulations on his Brits. He text me back to congratulate me on Love Island so it’s good but I haven’t really had a chance to catch up with anybody.”

When asked about their friendship, Paige added: “We’re still good friends.”

She continued: “I think because I knew Lewis before, I don’t know him as the superstar. He’s always just been Lewis to me. It’s normal..”

Lewis also joked about Paige splitting her share of the £50k prize fund with him while she was in the villa, but when she returned to normality she insisted to the tabloids: “That’s just Lewis, it comes as no surprise he said that.”

Paige has continued to insist her prize money will be spent on paying off her debts.

“But I can’t give him any money because once I pay off my debts there’ll be nothing left.”

Lewis and Paige dated for two years until 2016 after meeting at college in Motherwell.

Paige first text ex Lewis Capaldi to congratulate him on his BRIT wins. Picture: PA

He went on to channel his heartbreak over their split into his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

Speaking about the heartache, Lewis said: “I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I loved how she spoke.

“We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day.”

Paige won Love Island's winter 2020 series with Finn Tapp, but it wasn't her first brush with fame after she auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2012 and went through to the semi-finals.

