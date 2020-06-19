Lewis Capaldi Posts Hilarious Video Of Himself Reacting To Niall Horan Performing One Direction's 'Steal My Girl'

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan are close pals. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan have the best bromance.

Lewis Capaldi has posted a hilarious video on Instagram of himself watching his bestie Niall Horan perform One Direction's hit 'Steal My Girl'.

Each time Niall appears on the screen, Lewis points and shouts 'I KNOW HIM!' and it's too funny.

"I KNOW HIM!". Picture: Lewis Capaldi

It's not the first time Lewis has shared a video of himself reacting to Niall being on the TV.

When the Irish singer's single 'Nice To Meet Ya' dropped last year, Lewis shared a hilarious clip.

He said: "Niall Horan's got a new song out, 'Nice To Meet YA', I'm gonna watch the video, I've not seen it yet...love the song."

My good pal Niall Horan, of One Direction fame, and his own, and his own,... solo career, good man.

Niall Horan auditioned for The X Factor 10 years ago! Picture: Lewis Capaldi

"Is that a lady? Excuse me? Oh my god....I can't bel- [gasps].

"You dirty b***ard... you dirty boy. That is smut. A lady in your house?! You weren't playing checkers!"

"He's got dirty thoughts, look at him. He's got dirty on his mind this boy."

He then shared a clip of Niall's X Factor audition (which was 10 whole years ago!) and continued to provide some more hilarious commentary.

He said: "What happened to that young Irish boy with the braces... do you think he would have had bl**dy ladies in house, no!

"He brushed his teeth and went to bed at nine and a half pm.

"I'm speechless, I'm lost for words."

We can't cope with him!

