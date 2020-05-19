Lewis Capaldi Confirms He's In A Relationship & Girlfriend Has A 'Posh Voice'

Lewis Capaldi confirms he's in a relationship. Picture: Instagram @lewiscapaldi

Lewis Capaldi has confirmed he is in a relationship in a Zoom interview, saying he isn't isolating with his girlfriend who has 'red hair and a posh voice'.

Lewis Capaldi is officially off the market after confirming he's bagged himself a girlfriend whilst on a Zoom call, admitting she'd 'kill him' if he didn't admit to being in a relationship, and we're so happy for the 'unlucky in love' singer.

Whilst chatting a fan on a Zoom call, this publication reports Lewis was quizzed on whether he prefers to be single or in a relationship.

He said: "Well, I'm in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me."

"I've never told anybody that I'm in a relationship, so there you go...It's an exclusive for you, right here right now."

"She's got red hair, she's got quite a posh voice. And that's that, that's all you're getting."

However, the 23-year-old couldn't help but spill a little more information, admitting they weren't isolating together during the pandemic.

He said: "I finished my tour the week before quarantine started, and she was here for that."And then when we heard we were going into quarantine, the day before quarantine started, she was going back up [home]."

"I'm not good to be around that often. Like a little ten-minute spell, keep me there, great."I think for everyone's sanity it's good if it's just little doses. Take me in doses."

It had been reported a few months ago Lewis had been spotted on a low-key date with said red head, with the two eating at Prezzo before he drove her home in his ford fiesta, and it appeared things must have gone well as they've made it official!

The lucky lady is said to be 21-year-old student, Catherine Halliday, who is followed by the singer on Instagram and sure enough, has red hair!

