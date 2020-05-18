Lewis Capaldi Plans To Show Off ‘Washboard Abs’ After Lockdown

Lewis Capaldi is keen to flaunt his new post-lockdown body. Picture: Instagram/PA

Lewis Capaldi has installed an exercise bike in his home in efforts to have ‘glistening abs’ once lockdown is over.

Lewis Capaldi has invested in a Peloton Bike to put in his Glasgow home, where he’s isolating with his family, in a bid to achieve ‘washboard abs’.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker is a man on a mission and reckons the cycling must-have will give him the ‘glistening’ body he wants once lockdown is over.

Speaking to a tabloid, the 23-year-old said: "I’ve just bought a Peloton, the thing you do spin classes on.

“When I finish my quarantine exercising and we’re back into the world, I’m going to walk around with my top off all the time drenched in baby oil.”

Lewis Capaldi is quarantining with his parents. Picture: Instagram

He added: “My abs are going to be glistening."

The singer, who has already scooped two Brit Awards and two Global Awards in 2020, also went on to open up about how lockdown has affected his mental health.

He said: "It’s a very strange time. It’s just not knowing where the end is.

“I kind of feel like there is no end in sight at the minute. My anxiety is quite high, but we soldier on.”

Lewis Capaldi said he hopes for 'glistening abs'. Picture: Instagram

Lockdown has seen the cancellation of numerous gigs and festivals, including his good pal Niall Horan’s ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ world tour, which Lewis was set to join across the North American leg.

The One Direction singer posted a statement on social media confirming that the tour had to be cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour this year.

"This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority. Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets.

"I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021."

