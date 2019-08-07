Katy Perry Shares Lyrics For New Single 'Small Talk'

Katy Perry teases lyrics from her new song 'Small Talk'. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram: katyperry

Katy Perry has teased lyrics from her next single 'Small Talk' which is expected to be released soon.

We've already been gifted one, huge Katy Perry bop in 2019 and it looks like there's more new music on the way.

Katy has shared a few of the lyrics from her new song 'Small Talk', the follow-up to her comeback hit 'Never Really Over'.

> Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Look So In Love As They Celebrate Karlie Kloss’ Wedding To Joshua Kushner

The 34-year-old singer posted pictures of a notepad on her Twitter and Instagram, with a number of handwritten lines from the song, underneath a letter header that reads: 'From the desk of Katy Perry'.

The 'Small Talk' lyrics were teased over three posts and put together read:

Isn’t it weird,

That you’ve seen me naked,

We had conversations about forever,

Now it’s about the weather okay,

Isn't it wild,

That I know your weakness,

And everybody at the party thinks that you're the best since sliced bread,

I just can't believe,

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime.

Katy is engaged to be married to her fiancé Orlando Bloom after the British actor got down on one knee back in February.

The singer also recently resolved her beef with Taylor Swift following the long-running feud with her fellow popstar.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News