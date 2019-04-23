Katy Perry Switches Up Her Look As She Unveils New Hair

Katy Perry is rocking a brand new look. Picture: instagram

Katy Perry has ditched her cropped hair and is serving us with a brand new look.

Katy Perry is no stranger to switching up her look.

When she first entered the music business (as well as her incredible music, obvs) she was also known for her long, dark hair and classic Hollywood pin-up aesthetic.

She then went on to experiment with pinks, purples and blues, during the ‘Teenage Dream’ and ‘Prism’ eras and became a true style icon.

To coincide with the release of her fifth studio album, ‘Witness’, she opted for a cropped, blonde look which she’s been rocking since 2017.

However, she’s now switched things up again and we are loving it!

She took to Instagram to show off her new look at the weekend, writing: “Como te llamas, baby?” And fans went crazy for it!

One wrote: “I love your new beach babe look!”

Another added: “OMG! I needed a warning about this for my soul.”

Is there any look she can’t pull off?!

