Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum As The Couple Celebrate His 39th Birthday

Jessie J tells Channing Tatum to 'do what he wants' as they celebrate his birthday. Picture: Instagram/ @channingtatum/@jessiej

Jessie J had a very special message for boyfriend Channing Tatum on his birthday as he turned 39 years old.

Jessie J is all about letting the world how much she rates her man, Channing Tatum, lately, and she had a special message for him on his birthday, mostly that she 'wants' him, and TBH, same.

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Changing the lyrics to her huge hit 'It's My Party', Jessie sang to her beau, 'It's your birthday, you do, do, what you want" as the Magic Mike star, who just turned 39-years-old, giggled in the background.

The 'Price Tag' singer zooms into his t-shirt which features a cartoon woman with a message saying 'I Want You', proving again how much this superstar couple are into each other.

Jessie was seemingly repaying the favour after he posted a touching birthday message onto his Instagram page to celebrate her 31st birthday.

He wrote: "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire."

"You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

The actor and singer have been dating for over six months now after Channing announced his separation from wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, in April 2018, and since then they've basically offered everyone glimpses into their adorable relationship.

Chessie, or Janning, might be the top contenders for our favourite couples of the year so far, but we really do need to find a joint name for them, sooner rather than later.

