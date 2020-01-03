Jessie J Responds After Heartbreaking Instagram Post is Thought To Be About Channing Tatum Split
3 January 2020, 10:59
Jessie J shared a post about ‘healing’ over the Christmas period and everyone thought it was about her heartache over splitting from Channing Tatum.
Jessie J has spoken out after her emotional Instagram post before the New Year was thought be about her split from Channing Tatum.
The ‘Like A Dude’ singer and the Magic Mike star broke up in December reportedly due to “different priorities”, but they apparently remain good friends.
Weeks after the news of their split hit the headlines, Jessie took to Instagram to share a post about “healing”, writing in the caption: “Billions of people are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost.”
However, when a news outlet shared a social media post suggesting Jessie’s upload was about her heartache over splitting from Channing, the pop star wrote back to reveal what her post was really about – her late friend, Dave.
The 31-year-old lost her close friend, security guard Dave, in December 2018 when he passed away suddenly.
She commented on the news outlet’s post: “The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year.”
The star’s ex Channing even commented a series of hearts on the picture, proving they’re still on friendly terms after their split.
Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME ❤️ 1-800-273-8255 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ✨
Jessie and Channing broke up in December after a year of dating, with the couple only recently taking their love public at the beginning of summer 2019.
The pair are thought to have moved in together in August into a country mansion in Suffolk, not too far from Jessie’s hometown of Essex.
Following their split, the father of one has reportedly signed up to dating app, Raya.
