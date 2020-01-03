Jessie J Responds After Heartbreaking Instagram Post is Thought To Be About Channing Tatum Split

Jessie J's 'healing' post was about the loss of her best friend. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J shared a post about ‘healing’ over the Christmas period and everyone thought it was about her heartache over splitting from Channing Tatum.

Jessie J has spoken out after her emotional Instagram post before the New Year was thought be about her split from Channing Tatum.

The ‘Like A Dude’ singer and the Magic Mike star broke up in December reportedly due to “different priorities”, but they apparently remain good friends.

Weeks after the news of their split hit the headlines, Jessie took to Instagram to share a post about “healing”, writing in the caption: “Billions of people are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost.”

Jessie J's best friend Dave passed away in December 2018. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

However, when a news outlet shared a social media post suggesting Jessie’s upload was about her heartache over splitting from Channing, the pop star wrote back to reveal what her post was really about – her late friend, Dave.

The 31-year-old lost her close friend, security guard Dave, in December 2018 when he passed away suddenly.

She commented on the news outlet’s post: “The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year.”

The star’s ex Channing even commented a series of hearts on the picture, proving they’re still on friendly terms after their split.

Jessie and Channing broke up in December after a year of dating, with the couple only recently taking their love public at the beginning of summer 2019.

The pair are thought to have moved in together in August into a country mansion in Suffolk, not too far from Jessie’s hometown of Essex.

Following their split, the father of one has reportedly signed up to dating app, Raya.

