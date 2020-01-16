Harry Styles Fan Tweets Hilarious ‘You’ Joke About One Direction Singer

The tweet was circulated on social media. Picture: Twitter

The 'You'-themed tweet about Harry Styles has gone viral.

A Harry Styles fan has shared a hilarious tweet about the 'Adore You' singer and Netflix's You.

The user @kissyhharry shared a series of photos of the 'Adore You' singer eating in a restaurant with a description written like the show's main character and it wasn't long before it went viral on Twitter.

She wrote: "Your name is harry styles...you have brown hair and green eyes....you’re a talented singer and...you're obsessed with eating a large amount of peas....but that’s ok...

"You can fix that...WE can fix that, harry. i’ll do this all for.. you."

your name is harry styles...you have brown hair and green eyes....you’re a talented singer and...you're obsessed with eating a large amount of peas....but that’s ok...you can fix that...WE can fix that, harry. i’ll do this all for.. you. pic.twitter.com/dxpoXniJwr — ‍ ‍ ‍mαr | CEO of hendaya (@kissyhharry) January 14, 2020

Haz's fans were quick to comment on how 'funny' and 'accurate' the tweet was.

One said: "OMG That's hilarious! Also you're defo Joe when it comes to Harry LOOOL [sic]," while another said, "I swear I can hear it in my head."

"WHY COULD I VIVIDLY HEAR THIS IN MY HEAD WITH JOES VOICE IM SCARED," added a third.

The snaps of the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer having dinner also led fans to wonder; why does he have so many peas on his plate?

Fans made reference to his love for peas. Picture: Twitter

Fans reacted to the viral tweet. Picture: Twitter

One tweet read: "I still don't understand why he has so many damn peas on his plate," while another said, "all those damn peas...for why? @Harry_Styles [sic]."

"BOUTTA PULL A HARRY I LOVE PEAS SO MUCH AM I RIGHT KING?? @Harry_Styles [sic]," said another.

We're sure all fans remember that time he famously said in an interview: "Find me a guy who likes a pea more than I do."

We applaud the creativity and of course, we Stan a healthy king!

