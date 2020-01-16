Harry Styles Fan Tweets Hilarious ‘You’ Joke About One Direction Singer

16 January 2020, 16:38

The tweet was circulated on social media
The tweet was circulated on social media. Picture: Twitter

The 'You'-themed tweet about Harry Styles has gone viral.

A Harry Styles fan has shared a hilarious tweet about the 'Adore You' singer and Netflix's You.

The user @kissyhharry shared a series of photos of the 'Adore You' singer eating in a restaurant with a description written like the show's main character and it wasn't long before it went viral on Twitter.

Harry Styles' Fans Are Painting Their Nails Like Him

She wrote: "Your name is harry styles...you have brown hair and green eyes....you’re a talented singer and...you're obsessed with eating a large amount of peas....but that’s ok...

"You can fix that...WE can fix that, harry. i’ll do this all for.. you."

Haz's fans were quick to comment on how 'funny' and 'accurate' the tweet was.

One said: "OMG That's hilarious! Also you're defo Joe when it comes to Harry LOOOL [sic]," while another said, "I swear I can hear it in my head."

"WHY COULD I VIVIDLY HEAR THIS IN MY HEAD WITH JOES VOICE IM SCARED," added a third.

The snaps of the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer having dinner also led fans to wonder; why does he have so many peas on his plate?

Fans made reference to his love for peas
Fans made reference to his love for peas. Picture: Twitter
Fans reacted to the viral tweet
Fans reacted to the viral tweet. Picture: Twitter

One tweet read: "I still don't understand why he has so many damn peas on his plate," while another said, "all those damn peas...for why? @Harry_Styles [sic]."

"BOUTTA PULL A HARRY I LOVE PEAS SO MUCH AM I RIGHT KING?? @Harry_Styles [sic]," said another.

We're sure all fans remember that time he famously said in an interview: "Find me a guy who likes a pea more than I do."

We applaud the creativity and of course, we Stan a healthy king!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  7. 7
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  10. 10
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  12. 12
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  14. 14
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lessons artwork
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  16. 16
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  17. 17
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  19. 19
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  20. 20
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  21. 21
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  22. 22
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  25. 25
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala ft. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lose You To Love Me artwork
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  27. 27
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Trevor Daniel
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Rush artwork
    Don't Rush
    Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  35. 35
    Come out Ye Black and Tans
    The Wolfe Tones
    itunes
  36. 36
    Savage
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Love Island twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale are identical

Love Island Twins: Three Differences Between Eve And Jess Gale You Need To Know About

Love Island

Little Mix hinted their new album is coming soon

Little Mix Hint New Album Is Coming Soon After Fan Asks When The Girls Will Drop New Material

Little Mix

Molly-Mae has shown her support for twins Eve & Jess

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Defends Twins Eve & Jess Gale Against Online Trolls

Love Island

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana Finally Has A Release Date

Taylor Swift

Charlotte Crosby says she and Ryan Gallagher will never 'work outside the jungle'

Charlotte Crosby Sobs As She & I'm A Celeb Co-Star Ryan Gallagher Can 'Never Be Together'

TV & Film