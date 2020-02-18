Harry Styles Running To Collect A BRIT Award From The Toilets Is Something We'll Never Forget

One Direction fans praised Harry Styles' 'iconic' BRITs moment. Picture: PA

Ahead of the 2020 BRIT Awards, Harry Styles’ fans have been reminiscing on the time One Direction won an award in 2014 and the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star was absent as he ran off to the toilets.

Harry Styles will be at the 2020 BRIT Awards on February 18, and fans have been reflecting on past award shows, hilariously sharing the time he left his One Direction bandmates hanging on stage whilst he was having a toilet break.

The funny resurfaced clip shows Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan accepting the Global Success award live on stage, while the ‘Stack It Up’ singer asks the crowd if anyone has seen the ‘curly-haired one’ - referring to Haz.

WATCH: Lizzo Teases A Possible Collaboration With Harry Styles

Whilst the boys are fumbling and looking around trying to stall, Harry comes running to join them and apologises to the crowd, saying: “Sorry I was having a wee.

“The toilets were ages away,” before whispering to his bandmates asking, “What did we win?” And we don’t think it will ever stop being funny!

harry styles breathlessly running across the venue when 1d won a brit because he was in the toilet will always be the most iconic moment of the brits pic.twitter.com/gFawyhbuLm — emma. (@hstyleswomen) February 18, 2020

Liam reassures him that they’ve already thanked the fans while Zayn whispered which award they’d won, so unsurprisingly, our kind king went on to thank Directioners anyway.

He added: “A massive thank you to all of our incredible, incredible fans. Everyone here, thank you so much for having us again.”

Fans were loving the hilarious throwback, with one tweeting: “Harry styles breathlessly running across the venue when 1d won a brit because he was in the toilet will always be the most iconic moment of the brits [sic].”

“Only @Harry_Styles has the need to wee at the BRITS when they've won an award, more like THE AWARD! #gottalovehim made my day!” added another.

One Direction fans were hysterical after Harry Styles ran back on stage. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles left his One Direction bandmates hanging whilst they accepted their BRIT award. Picture: Twitter

1D are no stranger to awards and it was the second year in a row the boys had won the Global Success award at the BRITs.

As a solo artist, Harry is now nominated for two awards; Male Solo Artist and Album Of The Year - two of the most prestigious awards.

He’s also set to perform at the biggest night in British music and we cannot wait to see which songs he blesses fans with!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News